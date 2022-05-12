Police ask public to surrender unwanted guns in two week campaign

Police are asking the public to surrender unwanted firearms in a national two week campaign. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Police has started a national two week campaign today (May 12) in a bid to get the public to surrender 'unwanted' firearms.

The surrender appeal will be co-ordinated by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), and will give people the chance to dispose of firearms or ammunition in a safe place.

During the two weeks, police say those who surrender firearms 'will not' face prosecution for illegal possession and can remain anonymous.

If you are unable to travel to a police station, you should contact police on 101 and arrange for the firearm to be collected.

The weapons can be surrendered at any police station, but the police are encouraging people to visit the specific locations below.

Patchway Police Centre, Bristol

Bridgwater Police Centre

Yeovil Police Station

Opening times for Patchway, Bridgwater and Yeovil are Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm, and 9am to 5pm on weekends.

Trinity Road Police Station, Bristol

Open 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

Superintendent Olly Cosgrove said: "While the number of incidents involving firearms remains low in our area, we need to stay focussed on the fight against gun crime.



"We use various tactics to locate weapons which have fallen into the wrong hands – but we need the public’s help.



"This surrender period allows people to hand in unwanted or illegal firearms or ammunition to the police. It stops these weapons falling into the hands of criminals and being used to cause harm in our communities.



"If you know where a weapon is being kept illegally, now is your chance to give up the gun, or tell us anonymously where it is.

"You will not be prosecuted and you could save a life."

Police say many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or have been overlooked and forgotten in homes. Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten or intimidate.

If you know of people involved in illegal firearms call the police on 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.

The firearms surrender campaign will end May 29.