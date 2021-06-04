News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 11:00 AM June 4, 2021   
Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Detectives from Avon and Somerset Constabulary’s Major Crime Investigation Team last night (Thursday) charged a man with murder. 

The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service South West’s Complex Casework Unit. 

Jacqueline was 62 years old when she died in August 2019, 21 years after being set on fire in Weston.

Craig was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday). 

