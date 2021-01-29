Do you recognise this set of keys?

Published: 10:07 AM January 29, 2021

Police have released an image of keys in connection with an arson investigation at a village church.

Officers are investigating a suspicious fire within St Andrew’s Church in Cheddar and are appealing for information about a set of keys found nearby.

Items were gathered and placed in an aisle before being set alight on January 9 at around 1.45pm.

The fire was quickly discovered so could not spread any further. Damage was also caused to a nativity set.

People with information who recognise the keys and know who they belong to should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221005653.