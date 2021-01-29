News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Do you recognise this set of keys?

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 10:07 AM January 29, 2021   
People with information who recognise the keys and know who they belong to should call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221005653.

Police have released an image of keys in connection with an arson investigation at a village church. 

Officers are investigating a suspicious fire within St Andrew’s Church in Cheddar and are appealing for information about a set of keys found nearby.

Items were gathered and placed in an aisle before being set alight on January 9 at around 1.45pm. 

The fire was quickly discovered so could not spread any further. Damage was also caused to a nativity set.   

