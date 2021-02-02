Partygoers fined after police break up multiple gatherings

Published: 12:29 PM February 2, 2021

Police issued 47 fixed penalty notices after breaking up house parties over the weekend. - Credit: Archant

Police disrupted multiple house parties across Weston and Bristol over the weekend and issued 47 fixed penalty notices.

Between Friday and Sunday officers attended more than a dozen reports of house parties in Weston, Bristol, Kingswood and Stoke Gifford.

Four people were issued with Covid-19 fines after police broke up a party in Shrubbery Avenue, in Weston.

Fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were also given to eight people who attended a gathering in Walsh Close, Weston.

One party, in Tyndalls Park Road, in Bristol, was attended by more than 50 people while officers found around 30 people at a house on Ashgrove Road, Bristol.

Several people fled the Tyndalls Park Road address when officers arrived but FPNs of £800 were still issued to 13 people, while six others were also given formal warnings. Music equipment was also seized from the address.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary says officers will continue to crack down on those who are ignoring restrictions and putting people's lives at risk.

Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “Millions of people across the country are diligently following the rules and making huge sacrifices to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Yet there is clearly a selfish minority who seem to think the rules don’t apply to them and they can go about their lives as normal.

“Their actions are not only putting themselves at risk, but risking the lives of their families, friends, and their whole community.

“The fact people tried to flee from officers is evidence they know exactly what they are doing is wrong.

“We will not stand by and let these irresponsible few break the rules in this egregious manner and we will give them severe penalties.”

On Friday, the minimum penalty which can be given to anyone attending a party or gathering of more than 15 people quadrupled, with fines of up to £6,400 for repeat offenders.

Those attending gatherings of 15 people or fewer are still subject to a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £200 which doubles with each repeated offence.