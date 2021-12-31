Man due in court accused of assaulting police officers in Clevedon
- Credit: Archant
A police officer required hospital treatment and one was subjected to homophobic abuse during an incident in Clevedon.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after two police officers were assaulted and one was subjected to homophobic abuse during an incident at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday (December 29).
Ronald Burton, of Clevedon, has been charged with offences including aggravated actual bodily harm, assault of an emergency worker and two counts of criminal damage, and is due to appear before North Somerset Magistrates’ Court today (December 31).
"The charges relate to an incident at a property in Clevedon at just after 1.30pm on Wednesday, in which two officers were assaulted and suffered facial injuries, with one of them subjected to homophobic abuse," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.
"A police vehicle was also damaged.
"One of the officers required hospital treatment for his injuries."
