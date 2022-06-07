Police hunt missing rapist who did not return to prison

A convicted kidnapper and rapist has failed to return to an open prison.

Police officers are urging the public to contact them if they spot Sean Phipps, who did not return to HMP Leyhill on Wednesday, June 1 following day release in Bristol.

The 51-year-old, who has previously gone by a number of surnames including Cawthray, Goldthorpe, and Perry, was imprisoned having been convicted of kidnap and rape in 2002.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins and was wearing at the time of his release a black coat over a blue top, blue jeans and Timberland footwear.

He also wore a black Casio watch, blue glasses, and carried a vape pen with him.

Images released by police from the day he was released show the clothes he was wearing.

Detective Inspector Dan Rowan said: "Sean Phipps travelled to Bristol city centre on Wednesday but failed to return to HMP Leyhill as required.

"At this time we are keeping an open mind as to where he is, but believe he could have travelled outside the force area. He’s known to have links with the Leicester and Leeds areas.

"We’d please ask anyone who sees Phipps to call 999 and give reference number 5222130002."

Anyone who knows where he may have travelled to can also call 101 and use the same reference number.