Man jailed for 11 years after raping child

A Somerset man has been jailed for 11 years of raping a child.

Simon Wheaton, from Bridgwater, committed multiple non-recent child sexual offences and was found guilty of the following charges in last month (June):

Inciting a boy under 14 years of age to commit an act of gross indecency

Indecent assault on boy under the age of 14 years

Indecently assaulting a boy, under 14, on at least two further occasions after that.

Rape of a boy under 16 years

Rape of a boy under 16 years, on at least two further occasions.

The victim, who is legally entitled to remain anonymous, said Wheaton controlled him and was only able to open up to a counsellor years after the abuse.

Wheaton, 37, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday (July 14).

DC Charlotte Hodgkiss, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The courage shown by the victim since these abhorrent crimes, and especially during this investigation, has been immense.

"Simon Wheaton has never shown any remorse for his predatory and sickening behaviour and deserves the custodial sentence he has received.

"We hope other victims of sexual abuse take confidence from the bravery shown by the victim in this case.

"All reports will be taken seriously and it does not matter how long ago the abuse happened."

If you are a victim of sexual assault or rape, recent or non-recent, you can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.uk for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.