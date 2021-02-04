Farm fined £1k for serving customers cider in lockdown

Published: 11:07 AM February 4, 2021

People inside the premises were seen congregated around tables, not socially distancing or wearing face masks. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A Somerset business owner has been handed a £1,000 fixed penalty notice for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions by serving alcohol to customers.

Police were called to a farm in Mudgley, near Wedmore, on January 30 and found several customers had been served cider by a member of staff.

The business owner initially claimed he was providing customers with samples of cider, and conceded he knew he was in breach of the government coronavirus regulations.

Police have also made Sedgemoor District Council’s licensing team aware of the incident.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary acting sergeant, Matthew Shaqer, said:

“The COVID-19 regulations are clear that alcohol cannot be served to customers for on-site consumption at this current time.

"Several people could be seen sat at tables with a glass of cider in a clear breach of the regulations.

“It was shocking to walk into the premises and find so many people there. Any one of them could have had the virus but been asymptomatic and spread the virus to a number of other households.

“We will continue to engage with the public, explain the rules and encourage them to comply, but with deliberate flagrant breaches of the legislation people can expect to be fined.

“We appreciate the vast majority of people are however complying with the rules and are making sacrifices to their daily lives to limit the spread of COVID-19 and we thank them for doing so.”

Breaches of COVID-19 regulations taking place can be reported on 101, while long-standing issues can be reported online through the police website.