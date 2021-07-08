News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:13 AM July 8, 2021   
Two teenagers have been arrested in Worle for drug offences and possessing offensive weapons.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were apprehended by Avon and Somerset police after they ran away from officers who were conducting patrols in the area.

Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were seized in the incident, which took place Tuesday July 6. 

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: “Two teenagers were arrested in Worle on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing offensive weapons.

“A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were apprehended after they made off from officers conducting proactive patrols of the area.

“Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were also seized.

“Both have subsequently been released on bail while further enquiries take place.”

