Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle

Published: 7:13 AM July 8, 2021

Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. - Credit: Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in Worle for drug offences and possessing offensive weapons.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were apprehended by Avon and Somerset police after they ran away from officers who were conducting patrols in the area.

Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were seized in the incident, which took place Tuesday July 6.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: “Two teenagers were arrested in Worle on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing offensive weapons.

“A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were apprehended after they made off from officers conducting proactive patrols of the area.

“Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were also seized.

“Both have subsequently been released on bail while further enquiries take place.”