Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle
- Credit: Archant
Two teenagers have been arrested in Worle for drug offences and possessing offensive weapons.
A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were apprehended by Avon and Somerset police after they ran away from officers who were conducting patrols in the area.
Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were seized in the incident, which took place Tuesday July 6.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said: “Two teenagers were arrested in Worle on suspicion of possessing class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing offensive weapons.
“A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were apprehended after they made off from officers conducting proactive patrols of the area.
“Two knives and a significant quantity of cannabis were also seized.
“Both have subsequently been released on bail while further enquiries take place.”
Most Read
- 1 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
- 2 Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route
- 3 Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum
- 4 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
- 5 Parents thank 'amazing' reception teachers for support through first year
- 6 In The Dock
- 7 Council ordered to pay woman £21,000 in missed fostering payments
- 8 Water polo teams back in action at Weston
- 9 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
- 10 Marine Lake reopens for the summer