Catalytic converter stolen in Cadbury Garden Centre car park

Police appealing for information following a catalytic converter theft in Congresbury. - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a garden centre car park.

Thieves are believed to have removed the device from a black Honda Jazz on February 28, close to the entrance of the Cadbury Garden Centre, in Congresbury.

Officers say the theft took place some time between 3.20pm and 5.20pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the theft or noticed any suspicious activity during those hours or may have captured it on dashcam footage.

Catalytic converters are prime targets for thieves because they can be removed from a car in less than a minute and contain precious metals such as platinum and palladium.

Over recent years the prices of these metals has risen sharply.

If you have any information contact police on 101 and reference crime number 5222052711 or complete an appeals form on the Avon and Somerset Police website.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.