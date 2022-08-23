Toddler injured after collision with mobility scooter in Weston

A three-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a man in a mobility scooter in Weston earlier this month.

On Friday, August 12, a toddler - who was walking with his grandmother at the time - was struck by a man driving a mobility scooter outside Betfred on Waterloo Street.

Now police are keen to speak with the driver of the scooter and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At around 3pm on Friday, August 12, a three-year-old boy had been out with his grandmother when the incident happened.

"The boy was taken to hospital and it is believed he will make a full recovery.

"We are keen to identify the driver of the mobility scooter which was grey or silver. He is described as a white man, with grey hair, of large build and in his 60s.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5222198153."