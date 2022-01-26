News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
17-hour siege at Weston house comes to an end after arrest

Paul Jones

Published: 6:18 AM January 26, 2022
Updated: 6:57 AM January 26, 2022
Emergency services were called to the scene, in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, at around 11am on Tuesday - Credit: Charlie Williams

A 17-hour siege at a Weston house has come to an end peacefully - with one man arrested.

Police said the siege, which began at around 11am on Tuesday (January 25) morning, ended following 'a multi-agency operation' at the property in Turnock Gardens, West Wick.

At just before 4am today (January 26), a 39-year-old man voluntarily left the property.

He was checked over by medical personnel before being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Chief Insp Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, highly-trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

Weston-super-Mare News

