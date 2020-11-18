Two charged with burglary and fraud

Published: 2:46 PM November 18, 2020

A man and woman recently appeared at North Somerset Magistrates court charged with burglary and fraud offences.

Gary Horton, aged 41, of Sloway Lane in Highbridge, was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud, after using a bank card, stolen from a property in the town, in shops in Highbridge in September.



Maria Maidment, aged 49, of Honiton Road in Taunton, was charged with one count of burglary and one of fraud in relation to the same incidents. She also faced two charges of theft from a shop in Highbridge, which occurred in October.



Horton was additionally charged with assaulting a police officer while in custody in Bridgwater on Thursday November 12.



The pair entered a not guilty plea to all charges except assaulting an emergency worker and were remanded in prison until their next court appearance at Taunton Crown Court on December 11.