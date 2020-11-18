News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > News > Crime

Two charged with burglary and fraud

person

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 2:46 PM November 18, 2020   
Two people appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud in Highbridge

A man and woman appeared in court charged with burglary and fraud in Highbridge - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man and woman recently appeared at North Somerset Magistrates court charged with burglary and fraud offences.

Gary Horton, aged 41, of Sloway Lane in Highbridge, was charged with one count of burglary and two counts of fraud, after using a bank card, stolen from a property in the town, in shops in Highbridge in September. 
 
Maria Maidment, aged 49, of Honiton Road in Taunton, was charged with one count of burglary and one of fraud in relation to the same incidents. She also faced two charges of theft from a shop in Highbridge, which occurred in October. 
 
Horton was additionally charged with assaulting a police officer while in custody in Bridgwater on Thursday November 12. 
 
The pair entered a not guilty plea to all charges except assaulting an emergency worker and were remanded in prison until their next court appearance at Taunton Crown Court on December 11. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset Council

Carpet store closed for breaking lockdown rules

Carrington Walker

person

Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Tackling Lockdown: Christmas period 'make-or-break' for longstanding...

Carrington Walker

person