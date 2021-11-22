News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Two more arrests as investigation into man's death continues

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:58 AM November 22, 2021
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Weston, which is now being treated as suspicious. 
 
A 46-year-old man was found with a significant head injury at a house in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on November 16. He died in hospital in the late afternoon of the following day.
 
Two people, a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody.

A 39-year-old woman who was previously arrested remains released under investigation.
 
Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “The man’s family have been updated on this development and we’re giving them any support they need.
 
"We're continuing to ask anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on November 15 and 16 to get in touch. It may seem trivial or insignificant to you, but it could make a big difference to our investigation." 
 
Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
