Police release CCTV image after woman suffers verbal abuse at Tesco store

Published: 6:40 AM April 7, 2021

A CCTV image has been issued of a man police want to speak to about an incident at Tesco in Burnham.

Police report that a 55-year-old woman, who had a medical reason for not wearing a face mask, was verbally abused for not wearing a mask at the store.

The incident took place at the supermarket, in Ben Travers Way, at sometime between 6pm and 8pm on December 14.



The man in the released CCTV image is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build, with brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top and jeans.



Police are appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image, or who witnessed this incident, to contact the constabulary.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220282434.