Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Credit: Archant

A 79-year-old Weston man has been jailed for 11 counts of sexual offences against children, stretching back to 1985.

Vernon Lane, of Hill View Road, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars and placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

At a trial heard at Bristol Crown Court in November last year, jurors unanimously found Mr Lane guilty of all charges.

He was sentenced at a hearing on January 13.

The court found Mr Lane guilty of two counts of assaulting a child under the age of 13 by penetration in 2004, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, and five counts of indecent assault stretching back to 1985.

Charges also included two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Mr Lane was previously charged for three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child in 2018 at Bristol Crown Court.

He was given an eight-month custodial sentence and a community order of 45 days rehabilitation.