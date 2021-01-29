News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Wanted man has links with Weston and Clevedon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 11:45 AM January 29, 2021    Updated: 12:02 PM January 29, 2021
Wanted - Daniel Lewis

Wanted - Daniel Lewis - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police in North Somerset are appealing for help to find a wanted man who has links with Weston and Clevedon. 

Officers are asking for assistance from the public to help locate Weston man Daniel Lewis, who might also be in Clevedon.  

The 40-year-old is wanted for breaching a conditional caution. 
He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with short, ginger hair. 

Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, should call 999, giving the call handler the reference number 5220252904.  

To report his location, call 101 and give the same reference number.

