News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Police appeal to trace wanted man with links to Highbridge

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 11:00 AM March 15, 2021   
Ricky Ian Horsford, wanted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Ricky Ian Horsford, wanted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links to Highbridge who is in breach of bail conditions, while awaiting sentencing for burglary offences. 
 
Ricky Ian Horsford, aged 38, who also has links to Bridgwater and Bristol areas; is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair and of slim build.  

Anyone who spots him, or knows where he is, should not approach him, but call 999 immediately. 
 
A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching court bail granted pending his sentence for dwelling burglary offences. 
 
"Ricky Ian Horsford has links to Highbridge, Bridgwater and Bristol. He's aged 38 and described as a white man about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.” 
 
Call police on 101 quoting reference 5221042971, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bleadon Quarry

Homes to be built in former quarry

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Joshua Campos was jailed for four years

Man jailed in connection with drug offences in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Puxton Park plans to reopen in early July.

Raising

Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park

Carrington Walker

person
Cllr John Ley-Morgan

Call for dog mess database in North Somerset

Stephen Sumner

person