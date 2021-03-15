Published: 11:00 AM March 15, 2021

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man with links to Highbridge who is in breach of bail conditions, while awaiting sentencing for burglary offences.



Ricky Ian Horsford, aged 38, who also has links to Bridgwater and Bristol areas; is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with brown hair and of slim build.

Anyone who spots him, or knows where he is, should not approach him, but call 999 immediately.



A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for breaching court bail granted pending his sentence for dwelling burglary offences.



"Ricky Ian Horsford has links to Highbridge, Bridgwater and Bristol. He's aged 38 and described as a white man about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.”



Call police on 101 quoting reference 5221042971, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.