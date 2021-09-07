Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives

Published: 11:07 AM September 7, 2021

A 57-year-old man has appeared at court charged with multiple weapons offences, including possessing three zombie knives.

Kevin Monaghan, of Wedmore, appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon – a self-contained gas cartridge air weapon and four counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, three zombie knives and a knuckleduster.

It followed his arrest from a shop in Weston on September 4 from which a number of weapons were also seized.

It is the first time Avon and Somerset police has charged someone with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place since the Offensive Weapons Act came into effect in July.

Monaghan was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on September 24.

A 33-year-old man from Bradley Stoke who was also arrested in connection with the police's inquiry on suspicion of allowing a premises to be used for the sale of class A drugs has been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.