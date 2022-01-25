'Pyrotechnic device' thrown at officers before Weston siege, police say

A pyrotechnic device was thrown at police officers attempting to enter the Weston home of a man who is now holed up at the property.

Avon and Somerset Police remain at the scene, in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, tonight as trained negotiators attempt to bring the incident to conclusion.

The drama unfolded at around 11am when police attended the property to arrest a man on suspicion of 'multiple offences'.

However, after refusing to leave, officers forced the front door only to find 'objects obstructing the entrance', a police spokesperson said.

"A pyrotechnic device was subsequently thrown out of a window prompting the officers to withdraw and call for additional resources," they said.

"These include highly trained negotiators who are working hard to get the man to come out and to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"Armed officers are also at the scene as a precautionary measure due to threats made towards officers and the belief there are weapons within the property."

A cordon is currently in place around the property and will remain while the police operation continues.

Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “This is an isolated incident and one which we don’t believe poses a risk to the wider public.

“Negotiators have made contact with the man while we’re liaising very closely with our colleagues in the mental health crisis team, as well as other emergency services who are at the scene, to ensure his safety.

“While we deal with the incident we’ve asked residents in a small number of neighbouring properties to vacate their homes as a precaution and our local authority colleagues continue to liaise with them should they need any support.

“We recognise the disruption and inconvenience this has caused and we’re grateful for the understanding those affected have shown.

“We hope to bring this incident to a safe conclusion as quickly as we can.”

