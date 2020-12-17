Elderly woman assaulted in her home by man pretending to deliver parcel

Published: 4:00 PM December 17, 2020

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital with head injuries following an aggravated burglary in Weston.

After posing as a delivery man, the offender forced his way into the resident's home, on Hambledon Road, before assaulting her and leaving on foot.

The incident took place at around 5pm yesterday evening (Wednesday).

The woman is expected to make a full recovery, but has been left 'extremely shaken' by the incident.

The offender is described as being of skinny build, over six-feet tall and with an Asian accent.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and was wearing a balaclava along with a black woolly hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Avon and Somerset Constabulary on 101 and quote the reference number 5220282036