Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:27 PM September 24, 2021   
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man was left with a significant facial injury which required treatment in hospital after an assault in Weston.

On July 18 at about 5.30pm, the driver of a white Ford vehicle failed to stop following a collision with a parked black Citroen C2 in Birchwood Avenue.

After challenging the driver, the victim – a man in his 20s - was assaulted, leaving him with a significant facial injury which required treatment in hospital.

Police have released an image of a man police want to speak to in connection with the grievous bodily harm assault.

If anyone recognises the man pictured they are advised to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number 5221162443.


Weston-super-Mare News

