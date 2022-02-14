Police make fresh appeal over stolen bikes
Published: 2:18 PM February 14, 2022
- Credit: Avon & Somerset Police
Police have made a fresh appeal for information after three bikes were stolen from properties in a Weston street.
The bicycles were taken from addresses in Ashcombe Road on Wednesday, January 19.
They were:
A bright green Voodoo mountain bike
A black, white & grey Santa Cruz bike
An FIIDO D2S electric folding bike (not pictured)
Anyone with information about the thefts should contact police on 101, quoting reference 5222014634.