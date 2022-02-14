News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Police make fresh appeal over stolen bikes

Paul Jones

Published: 2:18 PM February 14, 2022
Stolen Weston bikes comp

The bikes were stolen from properties in a Weston street in January - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after three bikes were stolen from properties in a Weston street.

The bicycles were taken from addresses in Ashcombe Road on Wednesday, January 19.

They were:
A bright green Voodoo mountain bike
A black, white & grey Santa Cruz bike
An FIIDO D2S electric folding bike (not pictured)

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact police on 101, quoting reference 5222014634.

