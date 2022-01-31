Man in his 60s left with 'spinal injuries' after attack at BUS STOP in Weston
- Credit: Google Street View
A man in his 60s suffered spinal injuries in an attack in Weston - as he waited at a bus stop.
The man was waiting in a bus shelter at the Locking Road car park art around 3pm on January 10 when he was attacked.
He was approached by two unknown males who demanded money from him and, when he refused, was subjected to a 'serious assault', police said.
The first offender is described as white, about 6ft tall and of slim build, aged in his mid-20s, with black curly hair which was longer on top and shorter on the sides.
He was clean shaven, and was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms with a grey tracksuit top. He had a tattoo of a skull on his neck in black ink with red markings.
The second male is described as white, about 5ft 6in tall and of a larger build, aged in his mid-20s with dark short hair.
He had a thick bushy goatee beard, and was wearing light blue jeans with a black unzipped jacket and a white T-shirt on underneath that had some form of logo on.
"The offenders ran off after two other men intervened to stop the assault and provided assistance to the victim," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.
Police are keen to speak to the people who intervened about what they saw and is encouraging them to come forward.
They’d also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist their inquiry.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222007360.