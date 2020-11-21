'Suspicious' fire damages caravan outside Weston home
- Credit: Archant
Police are investigating a report of criminal damage after a caravan fire in Weston.
Officers were called out to the blaze in St Austell Road at 7.15pm last night (Thursday) after neighbours reported hearing an explosion.
The caravan was damaged in the blaze, which is being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a report of criminal damage in St Austell Road, Weston-super-Mare last night.
“A caravan was damaged in a fire at approximately 7.15pm. Firefighters and police attended the scene and the incident is being treated as suspicious at this time.
“Officers are continuing to carry out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries as part of the investigation.
“Any witnesses or anyone who saw someone acting suspiciously in the area are asked to contact the police online or on 101, giving reference number 5220261595.”
Most Read
- 1 Weston fundraiser donates hundreds to hospital for saving his life
- 2 Sharp rise in coronavirus cases in over 60s
- 3 'Suspicious' fire damages caravan outside Weston home
- 4 Local Plan proposals for development in North Somerset
- 5 Hundreds of children told to isolate after eight schools confirm coronavirus cases
- 6 Appeal after brick thrown through window in Weston
- 7 Grant to provide accommodation for rough sleepers in North Somerset
- 8 Puxton Park to open trampoline park, gym and segway course
- 9 Two charged with burglary and fraud
- 10 Pubs running takeaway and collections during lockdown