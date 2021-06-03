News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Bank holiday vandalism closes Grove Park toilets

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:28 PM June 3, 2021   
Grove Park's toilets have been some of the worst hit by vandalism.

Public toilets at a popular Weston park will be closed 'until further notice' after vandals caused damage.

Weston Town Council, which runs the Grove Park toilets, said the nearest alternative toilets which will be open to the public are in the Sovereign Centre."

A town council spokesman said: "Over the bank holiday weekend, Grove Park public toilets were vandalised.

"Cleaners found both toilet basins and the sinks in all three cubicles had been deliberately blocked.  

"It is currently unclear the full extent of the damage as this could mean that drain pipes, as well as sinks and toilets, would need to be replaced. Weston Town Council is talking to drain experts on what to do to resolve this situation.

"We regret that the public toilets will be closed until further notice. The nearest alternative toilets are in the Sovereign Centre."

