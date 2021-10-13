News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man jailed for knife possession offence

Henry Woodsford

Published: 2:56 PM October 13, 2021   
Kolek has been jailed for 14 months.

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for 14 months for possessing a knife in a public place.

Cezary Kolek, of Alfred Street, Weston, admitted the offence and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 28.

Members of the public called police after seeing a man with a knife acting aggressively in Alfred Street, at around 11pm on May 14.

Officers attended and found Kolek in possession of a kitchen knife which was taken from his home address.

Investigating officer PC Sam Williams said: “We treat incidents of knife crime extremely seriously and we’re grateful for any information from the public which helps us to remove offensive weapons from our streets.

“We target our efforts to tackle knife crime through education, enforcement and engagement, and we’re working closely with our partner agencies because we know reducing knife crime and serious violence can never be achieved through police enforcement alone.”

