Two Weston men charged with murder after man dies in Wiveliscombe

Two men from Weston have today (May 20) been charged with murder after the death of a man in a Somerset town.

Daniel Bond, age 34, and Lee Conlon, age 37, both of Claremont Crescent, appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court charged with murder following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, which resulted in the death of man on Wednesday night (May 18).

The man later died in hospital.

Daniel and Lee have been remanded in custody until they appear before a judge at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (May 23).

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "The victim has not yet been formally identified, but his next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them.

"This is an active criminal investigation so we are urging the public to avoid speculation on social media.

"Officers would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help with police enquiries.

"If you have any information, please call 101 and give the crime reference number 5222117042.

"Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111."

A woman was also arrested in connection with the incident but has been released under investigation.