Published: 7:00 AM January 8, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM January 8, 2021

Two cousins from Weston have been jailed for more than 30 years for killing a man they wrongly accused of theft.

Curtis Ford, aged 28, of Baildon Road, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court, to the murder of Mikhail Hanid, aged 47, who was stabbed multiple times in Ridgeway Avenue, Weston, on June 27.

The court was told Samuel Ford had wrongly accused Mr Hanid of stealing his bike, and had made threats against Mr Hanid, using racially abusive language, in text messages to a friend before the attack.

Samuel Ford later tried to have the messages deleted after the stabbing had taken place.

Mr Hanid was found by police officers with multiple stab wounds after they were called out to reports of a fight in Ridgeway Avenue.

Despite emergency treatment being offered at the scene by police officers and paramedics, Mr Hanid died in hospital of his injuries surrounded by his family on June 30.

Mikhail Hanid. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Curtis Ford was sentenced to 26 years in prison; and Samuel Ford, aged 30, also of Baildon Road, was given a 12-year sentence, after being found guilty of manslaughter. His sentence consists of a nine-year custodial sentence and three years on licence.

Detective Chief Inspector of the major crime investigation team, at Avon and Somerset Constabulary, James Riccio, said: “We welcome the sentences handed down to Curtis and Samuel Ford by the judge today.

"This hearing marks the end of a lengthy investigation and process to get justice for Mikhail Hanid and his family.

“Mikhail was an innocent man who was subjected to a brutal attack. A family lost their son, brother and uncle because of Curtis and Samuel Ford’s horrific actions and I’d like to pay tribute to the courage and dignity they have displayed during this difficult time.

“This incident has been recorded as a hate crime due to the racially abusive language used within the threats against Mr Hanid and I am sure the impact of what happened has been felt by people in the community.

“As an organisation we continue to tackle violent crime and work with our partners to educate around the consequences of knife crime.”