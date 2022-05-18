NINE vehicles damaged by fire in apparent arson spree in Weston

Weston crews were dealing with the fires in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Archant

Firefighters in Weston dealt with NINE 'deliberate' vehicle fires - and a bin fire - in the early hours of this morning.

Crews from the town were initially sent to Wooler Road at just before 4am this morning (May 18), where they used two hose reels to put out a blaze which left two vehicles badly damaged.

"The cause of the incident was determined to have been deliberate ignition," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Police were also at the scene, they said.

Then, at just after 4.10am, firefighters put out a blaze in a vehicle in Gerard Road, Weston, which was also deemed deliberate.

At 4.13am, another 'deliberate' fire was put out in a vehicle in Baker Street.

Soon after, at 4.34am, crews from the town dealt with another 'deliberate' vehicle fire, this time in Arundell Road, Weston.

They then 'happened upon' another vehicle fire, in Cecil Road, at 4.46am.

At 5am, crews were called to reports of another vehicle fire, in Kewstoke Road, Weston.

There, they found two vehicles 'well alight', with police also at the scene.

The cause was once again deemed to be deliberate.

Then, at 5.28am, firefighters found another vehicle well alight in what was deemed to be a 'deliberate ignition'.

A busy early morning was rounded off when crews already in Kewstoke Road put out a fire in a bin that had been set on fire.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "All fires attended are thought to have been ignited deliberately.

"It is so disappointing to see so many fires started deliberately in our communities, fire presents a significant risk, not only to those starting the fires and those local residents in the community but to our crews that are sent in to tackle them.

"Not only is starting a fire deliberately a crime that can carry a significant sentence, but our crews would potentially be unable to get to another emergency.

"The service’s resources need to be available to respond to any fires in the home and support with humanitarian aid for vulnerable people in our communities.

"We are pleading with local people to support us end arson in our communities. If you see a fire, please call us immediately by dialling 999 and asking for the fire service.

"If you are concerned about arson in your area and would like to make a report, you can report incidents to the police by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

"For anyone thinking about starting a deliberate fire, we warn them against it. We work with the police on a regular basis and we will help bring you to justice."