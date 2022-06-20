Weston pair deny murder in Somerset town

Mr Lock died after an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe - Credit: Google

Two Weston men have admitted killing a man in a Somerset town last month.

But Daniel Bond and Lee Conlon, both of Claremont Crescent in Weston, have denied murdering Jason Lock, who died following an incident at his home in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe.

Bond, 34, and Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter when they appeared at Bristol Crown Court via videolink on Thursday (June 16).

Mr Lock, 56, died in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, after failing to regain consciousness in the early hours of Thursday, May 19, two days after the incident.

Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, asked the court for 28 days to consider whether the pleas are acceptable to the Crown.

The judge, Mr Justice Neil Garnham, adjourned the case to a date to be fixed.

Bond and Conlon were remanded in custody.

Mr Lock grew up in Wiveliscombe, Somerset, where he attended the primary school and Kingsmead School, and later worked for EPS Services and Tooling.

He was engaged to his long-term partner, Mandy Lockyer.