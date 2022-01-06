News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
CCTV images released after robbery at Weston shop

Paul Jones

Published: 2:10 PM January 6, 2022
Police CCTV released after Weston robbery

Police think this person may have witnessed the incident in Weston - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police are keen to trace this person - who may have witnessed a robbery at a Weston shop.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may a key witness to the incident, which took place on Monday, November 22, at the Best One store, in Baker Street.

"Shortly before 6pm, a man entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before taking money from the till," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"The offender is described as black, aged 30 - 35 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black jeans and a black face mask. 

"He left the store in the direction of Wooler Road."

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV images may have seen what happened and could assist with their investigation.

If you can help police identify him, or if you have any other information regarding the incident, contact police on 101 and quote reference 5221275167.

