Man involved in 17-hour stand-off with police in Weston named locally

The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell - Credit: Archant/Facebook

A dramatic 17-hour siege at a house in Weston came to a peaceful end with the arrest of a 39-year-old man - named locally as Luke Stilwell.

The incident unfolded at around 11am on Tuesday morning (January 25) when Avon and Somerset Police Officers went to make an arrest at an address in Turnock Gardens, West Wick.

After the target of the arrest failed to come out, officers tried to force the door of the property, which they say had been barricaded.

And so a long wait began, with the man - named locally as Luke Stilwell - refusing to leave the property.

Trained negotiators were sent to the scene, as were armed response and drone units, while neighbouring properties were evacuated despite police reassuring the community there was no immediate wider risk.

The road was also closed to traffic.

As the incident escalated, Stilwell initially continued to post to his Facebook page, including a number of 'live' videos, in which he could be seen wearing body armour adorned with medals.

At one point, a video showed him arguing with officers and instructing them on how to shut the garden gate.

The Facebook page has since been taken down.

Meanwhile, discussions between police and Stilwell continued through the night, before he eventually left the property 'voluntarily' at 4am.

He was checked over by medical personnel before being arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Chief Insp Scott Hill said: "Throughout the night, highly-trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

"We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home.

"We'd like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

"There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team."

Police say the arrested man remains in custody.