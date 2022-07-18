Arrest after video of Weston incident circulates online

Police have made an arrest in connection with video of an incident in Weston circulating on social media.

Video showing a man making threats and 'engaged in disorder' outside a bar in the Boulevard has been circulating since around midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police have now said an investigation is being carried out - with a man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and a public order offence.

"We’ll be speaking to witnesses and gathering further evidence, and at this time we’re treating this as a potential hate crime," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"Neighbourhood officers will be liaising with the owners of the bar to offer reassurance and to update on our investigation."

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police should call 101 and give the call handler the log number 5222168966.