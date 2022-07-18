News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Arrest after video of Weston incident circulates online

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:34 AM July 18, 2022
The incident unfolded in the Boulevard, Weston

The incident unfolded in the Boulevard, Weston - Credit: Google

Police have made an arrest in connection with video of an incident in Weston circulating on social media.

Video showing a man making threats and 'engaged in disorder' outside a bar in the Boulevard has been circulating since around midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Police have now said an investigation is being carried out - with a man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and a public order offence.

"We’ll be speaking to witnesses and gathering further evidence, and at this time we’re treating this as a potential hate crime," an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"Neighbourhood officers will be liaising with the owners of the bar to offer reassurance and to update on our investigation."

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn’t already spoken to police should call 101 and give the call handler the log number 5222168966.

Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

,The Railway Inn, Yatton.

Pubs

North Somerset pub nominated for national awards

Carrington Walker

person
See Monster arrived by barge to Weston beach.

See Monster

See Monster arrives in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
See Monster is rolled along the sand to the Tropicana in Weston. Picture: Steve Poulsom.

See Monster | Gallery

IN PICTURES: See Monster at Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Bus fares in Weston to increase next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon