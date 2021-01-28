Sexual assault investigation prompts police appeal

Published: 1:39 PM January 28, 2021

Detectives investigating a reported sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare are issuing a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Three men have been arrested following an incident on November 1 at around 11.30pm.

Two teenage girls were outside the seafront Premier Inn hotel when they were approached by a group of men and touched inappropriately.

The three men arrested, aged 28, 29 and 35, have been released under investigation.

CCTV enquiries have been subsequently carried out and show a man Avon and Somerset Constabulary wishes to identify and speak to as part of its ongoing investigation.

People who recognise him, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference 5220247516. Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.