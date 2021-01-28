Sexual assault investigation prompts police appeal
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Detectives investigating a reported sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare are issuing a picture of a man they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
Three men have been arrested following an incident on November 1 at around 11.30pm.
Two teenage girls were outside the seafront Premier Inn hotel when they were approached by a group of men and touched inappropriately.
The three men arrested, aged 28, 29 and 35, have been released under investigation.
CCTV enquiries have been subsequently carried out and show a man Avon and Somerset Constabulary wishes to identify and speak to as part of its ongoing investigation.
People who recognise him, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference 5220247516. Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.
Most Read
- 1 Weston town centre to undergo 'facelift' next month
- 2 RNLI believes return to Birnbeck Island 'the most credible option' for Weston
- 3 CNM Estates purchase Birnbeck Pier with new company
- 4 Weston woman celebrates 105th birthday
- 5 Parents 'in tears' over Weston school's generous fuel fund
- 6 Work begins on Weston's £20million broadband investment
- 7 Housing groups preparing application to build medical centre in village
- 8 Weston site to offer more coronavirus tests for people with symptoms
- 9 Weston café raising funds to deliver meals to frontline workers