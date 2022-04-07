Man punched in the face after row at Weston traffic lights

The incident unfolded on the A371 Locking Moor Road in Weston - Credit: Google

A man was punched in the face after a row with another motorist in Weston.

A confrontation ensued between two drivers at traffic lights in the town on Tuesday (April 5), ending in an assault, according to police.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm on the A371 Locking Moor Road.

"The victim sounded his car horn as he was unhappy with the driver of a 12-plate van who he felt had cut him up," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"When both vehicles stopped a little further on at a set of temporary traffic lights near the Helicopter Museum, the suspect got out and punched the victim in the face.

"The victim sustained facial bruising."

The suspect is described as white, male, 40-50 years old, bald and having a ginger beard. He was wearing a brown top, black trousers and sunglasses.

Anyone who witnessed what happened should call 101 and give reference number 5222080457.