Police appeal after acid attack on woman in Weston

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Weston. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman sustained acid burns earlier this year when a man squirted liquid out of a car in Weston.

The assault took place at a crossing near Asda superstore and McDonald's restaurant on the Hurluin Way stretch of the A370.

Police say a woman in her 20s was walking with her partner when a car pulled up beside them and its rear window was opened. An unknown man then squirted a bottle of clear liquid from inside the vehicle.

Some of the liquid then landed on one of the woman's hands, causing her pain. She was then taken to hospital and treated for an acid burn.

The assailant is described as white and wearing orange overalls.

A police spokesperson said: "Extensive CCTV enquiries have been carried out to try to identify the vehicle and offender involved in the incident, which happened at about 4.45pm on March 21.

"The car involved is described as a small white hatchback. It appeared to have sustained some damage in a previous unrelated incident.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault, or may have information relevant to our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222067706."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.