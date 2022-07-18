News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Arrests over barn fire in North Somerset village

person

Paul Jones

Published: 3:25 PM July 18, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Fire crews dealt with the blaze on July 9 - Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with a barn fire.

Officers investigating after the barn, in Winford, was set on fire made the arrests - but are still urging witnesses to come forward.

It’s believed the fire was started between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 9, at the barn off Barrow Lane.

"Crews from nine fire stations attended to control the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building as well as more than 3,000 bales of hay, a tractor and spreader," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"We have since arrested two teenage boys. They were both later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"If you were in the Barrow Lane or Kingston Lane area that afternoon, have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or any information which could help, please contact us."

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222163180. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

,The Railway Inn, Yatton.

Pubs

North Somerset pub nominated for national awards

Carrington Walker

person
See Monster arrived by barge to Weston beach.

See Monster

See Monster arrives in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
See Monster is rolled along the sand to the Tropicana in Weston. Picture: Steve Poulsom.

See Monster | Gallery

IN PICTURES: See Monster at Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Bus fares in Weston to increase next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon