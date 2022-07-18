Arrests over barn fire in North Somerset village

Two people have been arrested in connection with a barn fire.

Officers investigating after the barn, in Winford, was set on fire made the arrests - but are still urging witnesses to come forward.

It’s believed the fire was started between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, July 9, at the barn off Barrow Lane.

"Crews from nine fire stations attended to control the blaze, which caused significant damage to the building as well as more than 3,000 bales of hay, a tractor and spreader," said an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson.

"We have since arrested two teenage boys. They were both later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

"If you were in the Barrow Lane or Kingston Lane area that afternoon, have any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or any information which could help, please contact us."

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222163180. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.