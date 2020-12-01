News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Police appeal after arson attack on caravan

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:35 AM December 1, 2020   
Police are appealing for witnesses to an arson attack after a caravan was set on fire in Weston.

Two men set fire to a caravan parked on a driveway in St Austell Road at around 7.15pm on November 19.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the caravan was damaged.

One of the offenders wore a white jacket with stripes down the side and dark jogging bottoms while the other wore dark trousers and a dark jacket with the hood up.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary have carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage from the area.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220261595.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

