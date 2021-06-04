News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Witness appeal after altercation between drivers

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:27 PM June 4, 2021   
The incident occurred in Wolvershill Road.

The incident occurred in Wolvershill Road.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a confrontation between two motorists in West Wick to get in touch with them.

At approximately 4.50pm on May 22, we received reports that the male drivers of a White Volkswagen Golf and a grey Audi had become involved in a physical altercation following a low-speed collision in the Wolvershill Road area.

The Audi driver was reported to have grabbed the throat of the other male.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation.

Enquiries continue and police would ask any witnesses who saw what happened to contact them online or call 101, giving reference number 5221112552.

Worle News

