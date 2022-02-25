Police appeal after woman killed at Highbridge Asda car park

Police are investigating the death of a woman in an ASDA car park in Highbridge. - Credit: Archant

Police have launched a witness appeal following the death of a woman in her 80s at a supermarket car park in Highbridge.

Officers were called to the scene at 10.40am today (Friday) following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian hit by a car who later died at the scene.

The victim, not yet formally identified, is believed to be in her 80s. Her next of kin have been informed.

Crews from the air ambulance and members of the public provided first aid.

Police have made no arrests but the driver of the vehicle - a man in his 70s - has spoken to officers.

They are now asking for people who may have captured the incident on dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to police, to come forward.

If you witnessed the collision, call the police on 101 and give the crime reference number 5222046606.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.