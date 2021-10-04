CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in town centre

Published: 12:45 PM October 4, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Weston have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to talk to but need help identifying.

The victim was assaulted by a man she had met in a bar in High Street on August 22.

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build. He had short spiky blonde/ginger hair and stubble and wore silver square-rimmed glasses.

He spoke with a West Country accent and based on what he said to the victim, is believed to have links to a number of locations across Somerset.

The victim has been provided with access to specialist support services and is being kept updated with the progress of our investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image, or the description given, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221194671.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via its Anonymous Online Form.