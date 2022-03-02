Defibrillator stolen from Worle - and another damaged

A defibrillator in Shepton Mallet was damaged, another in Worle was stolen - Credit: SWAS

A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been stolen - and another vandalised.

The device, which was located in Worle, has been stolen, the South West Ambulance Service (SWAS) says, while another in Shepton Mallet was damaged by vandals.

"Sadly, two of our life-saving defibrillators were stolen and one vandalised in Worle and Shepton Mallet at the weekend," an SWAS spokesperson said.

"This is completely unacceptable, and they'll cost a lot to replace."

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference 5222048843.