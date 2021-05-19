News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Crime

Three men arrested after motorbike theft

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:51 PM May 19, 2021    Updated: 3:54 PM May 19, 2021
POLICE IMAGE

Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Three men have been arrested this morning (Wednesday) following a motorbike theft.

Police were called to Taunton Road, in Worle, at about 5.15am by a member of the public who saw a number of people trying to steal a motorbike.

Officers attended and a white BMW motorcycle was found abandoned in a nearby GP surgery car park. Its rightful owner has been traced and the vehicle has been returned to them.

Three men, aged 18, 27 and 35, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously overnight in the area, or has dashcam and CCTV footage, is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5221109270.

Most Read

  1. 1 PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
  2. 2 Three men arrested after motorbike theft
  3. 3 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
  1. 4 Artist's book offers tips on walks and sights around Weston
  2. 5 Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall
  3. 6 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
  4. 7 May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening
  5. 8 Weston’s Heritage Action Zone awarded grant for high street project
  6. 9 Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book
  7. 10 Weston Hospicecare pays tribute to 'incredible' supporters
Worle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Baker Street

Avon and Somerset Police

Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Scott

Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
South West hit by tornado

Somerset Weather

Mini tornado does damage in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon