Three men arrested after motorbike theft

Published: 3:51 PM May 19, 2021 Updated: 3:54 PM May 19, 2021

Three men have been arrested this morning (Wednesday) following a motorbike theft.

Police were called to Taunton Road, in Worle, at about 5.15am by a member of the public who saw a number of people trying to steal a motorbike.

Officers attended and a white BMW motorcycle was found abandoned in a nearby GP surgery car park. Its rightful owner has been traced and the vehicle has been returned to them.

Three men, aged 18, 27 and 35, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to conduct house-to-house and CCTV enquiries.

Anyone who saw people acting suspiciously overnight in the area, or has dashcam and CCTV footage, is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 5221109270.