Appeal to identify man after sexual assault

Published: 4:12 PM September 14, 2021

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are investigating an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted in North Somerset.

The incident happened at a retail store in the North Worle Shopping Centre, in Queensway, at approximately 2pm on July 21.

An unknown male approached the victim and touched her inappropriately from behind. He was later seen leaving the area in a black Kia, which had red trade licence plates attached.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and Avon and Somerset police have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries.

He is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and with ginger facial hair.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap and t-shirt at the time.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man, should call the police on 101 and give the crime reference number 5221165290.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.