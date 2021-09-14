Appeal to identify man after sexual assault
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are investigating an incident where a woman was sexually assaulted in North Somerset.
The incident happened at a retail store in the North Worle Shopping Centre, in Queensway, at approximately 2pm on July 21.
An unknown male approached the victim and touched her inappropriately from behind. He was later seen leaving the area in a black Kia, which had red trade licence plates attached.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out and Avon and Somerset police have released an image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with their enquiries.
He is described as white, in his 30s, of medium build and with ginger facial hair.
He was wearing a dark baseball cap and t-shirt at the time.
Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man, should call the police on 101 and give the crime reference number 5221165290.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV appeal after man seriously assaulted in Weston
- 2 Historic detached house near Weston town centre
- 3 Attempted theft at Weston charity shop
- 4 Appeal to identify man after sexual assault
- 5 Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village
- 6 Blue plaque installed for famous actress
- 7 Two shops opening for first time next week
- 8 A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on offer
- 9 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine
- 10 Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.