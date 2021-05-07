News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:05 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 7:07 AM May 11, 2021
POLICE IMAGE

Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with criminal damage after he was arrested in a village last week.

Zachorey Ware, aged 20 and of Congresbury, has been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was released on bail pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on July 20.

Armed police were called to a village on May 6 after a man was seen with a machete.

Police attended the incident, in Stowey Road, and an arrest was made shortly after.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: "At 2.48pm a member of the public called us after seeing a male with a machete on a bicycle in the Stowey Road area of Yatton.

"Armed officers responded and arrested a man. A machete has also been recovered.

"Officers spoke with a nearby school while the search of the area was carried out and advised them to keep children inside as a precaution.

"No one was injured in the incident and we do not believe there was any threat to the wider community.”

Yatton News

