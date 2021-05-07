Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village
A man has been charged with criminal damage after he was arrested in a village last week.
Zachorey Ware, aged 20 and of Congresbury, has been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He was released on bail pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on July 20.
Armed police were called to a village on May 6 after a man was seen with a machete.
Police attended the incident, in Stowey Road, and an arrest was made shortly after.
An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: "At 2.48pm a member of the public called us after seeing a male with a machete on a bicycle in the Stowey Road area of Yatton.
"Armed officers responded and arrested a man. A machete has also been recovered.
"Officers spoke with a nearby school while the search of the area was carried out and advised them to keep children inside as a precaution.
"No one was injured in the incident and we do not believe there was any threat to the wider community.”