Boy, 17, 'with machete' arrested in village

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:05 AM May 7, 2021   
POLICE IMAGE

Avon and Somerset Constabulary - Credit: Archant

Armed police were called to a village yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after a boy was seen with a machete.

Police attended the incident, in Stowey Road, and an arrest was made shortly after.

Pupils of Yatton Primary School were told to stay indoors as police dealt with the incident.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: "At 2.48pm a member of the public called us after seeing a male with a machete on a bicycle in the Stowey Road area of Yatton.

"Armed officers responded and arrested a 17-year-old boy. A machete has also been recovered.

"The boy remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers spoke with a nearby school while the search of the area was carried out and advised them to keep children inside as a precaution.

"No one was injured in the incident and we do not believe there was any threat to the wider community.”

