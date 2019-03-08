In The Dock

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 05:58 29 October 2019

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from October 3-14:

* Joe Brean, Upper Church Road, Weston (23). Driving without valid insurance: absolute discharge.

* Karen Nash, Severn Road, Weston (52). Theft: community order and ordered to pay £2.99 compensation. Two counts of assault: community order.

* Shane Bohin, The Rows, Weston (18). Criminal damage: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs and £21 victim surcharge.

* Jordan Burchell, Thorn Close, Weston (26). Possession of class B drug: fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Ashley Hall, no fixed abode (18). Threat of criminal damage: community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge. Threatening behaviour: community order.

* Lorraine Wightman, Station Close, Congresbury (56). Failure to provide breathalyser sample after suspected offence: disqualified from driving for 40 months, community order and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Assault by beating: community order. Assault police officer: community order. Threatening behaviour: community order.

* Andrew Martin, Ottawa Road, Weston (45). Theft: four-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £52 compensation. Two counts of fraud by false representation: 12-week prison sentence (consecutive) and ordered to pay £85 costs and £122 victim surcharge.

* Rosie Ayres, Swiss Road, Weston (19). Assault by beating: fined £113 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Caroline Thorn, Prospect Place, Weston (46). Four counts of fraud by false representation: community order and ordered to pay £152.64, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

* Yvonne Evans, Cresswell Close, Weston (60). Harassment: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge. Assault by beating: community order.

* Ahmed Fofanah, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (39). Possession of bladed article: 12-week prison sentence and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge. Threatening behaviour: four-week prison sentence (concurrent).

* Stewart Rickman, Potters View, Congresbury (30). Criminal damage: restraining order, community order and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £90 victim surcharge.

