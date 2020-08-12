Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days. Tess Gill

Work will begin on an off the road safe path from Cross and Axbridge later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tess Gill has headed the Coffin Lane Campaign for seven years. Tess Gill has headed the Coffin Lane Campaign for seven years.

The building work will start on August 24 and is expected to last for 68 days.

It will include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane

A one-way system will be put in place, preventing westbound traffic on Cross Lane and a no right turn will be installed from Bridgwater Road onto Axbridge Bypass.

Somerset County Council made the decision after seven years of campaigning.

MORE: Campaign for safe pathway pays off after seven-year fight to connect communities



Campaign lead, Tess Gill said: “We are delighted that at last this work will go ahead as the heavy traffic with lorries on the A38 Cross Lane junction and Cross Lane is increasing all the time.

“An off the road safe route from the A38 junction to Axbridge is essential for pedestrians and cyclists who currently have to walk or cycle up dangerous Cross Lane.”

The Cross Lane section of the A371 between Axbridge and Cross is a particularly vital route for heavy goods vehicles such as those transporting from the quarries in Cheddar and Shipham.

Tess has previously called the risk to pedestrians and cyclists in the area “unacceptable and dangerous.”