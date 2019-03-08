Weston-super-Mare's land train sold

Weston's land train. Archant

A popular seafront attraction is no more after its owner withdrew its business in Weston.

The green land train which travelled up and down Weston's promenade has been missed this spring after Crosville, the company which owned the attraction, withdrew its services from Weston due to 'financial difficulties'.

The train has been sold to a private business and is no longer in operation for tourists and locals to enjoy.

The train would travel between Knightstone Island and the Tropicana and was a staple part of Weston's seafront scene, with children and parents often seen waving from its windows and its horn blaring through the crowds.

A North Somerset Council spokesman said: "There are many events and activities available on the seafront. We are open to another external operator running a land train in the future."

If an external operator comes forward, they would need to provide a new train.